Les Semeurs d’Espoir: new collection to tackle growing poverty

On their latest outreach in Nice, the charity's team helped over 120 people © Facebook / Semeurs d'Espoir Monaco

The Monegasque charity, known for its work with the most underprivileged, is launching an urgent appeal. Volunteers were at Carrefour today, Tuesday 6 August, and will be there again tomorrow, Wednesday 7 August.

Demand has doubled! On their latest outreach in Nice, the volunteers from the Semeurs d’Espoir charity, which operates between Nice and Menton, were faced with an alarming situation: 122 people asked for their help, almost double compared to the previous year. They included 4 children and 25 women.

An unplanned extra collection

Faced with the increased demand, the charity’s supplies are running out faster than expected. Two collections per year are no longer enough to meet demand. That’s why Semeurs d’Espoir (Sowers of Hope) is appealing for donations.

To deal with the emergency, the charity has joined forces with the Carrefour Market on boulevard Albert Ier. Donations can be dropped off on August 6 and 7, from 8 am to 1 pm. Non-perishable food, hygiene products… every little helps. A collection box will also be available for cash donations.

An ‘essentials’ bag

Each donation, however small, goes towards creating ‘essentials’ bags. Consisting of long-life food and essential hygiene products, these bags help “ease their hunger and provide what they might be short of at times.”

© Semeurs d’espoir

Feel free to drop off toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, compotes, salads, sugar cubes, instant coffee, tuna etc. to the charity’s volunteers outside Carrefour Market at Port Hercule.