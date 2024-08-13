Monaco sets example with first water recycling car wash

The new water recycling car wash at the Heliport car park © All rights reserved

It’s another example of Monaco’s commitment to protecting the environment.

As part of its water resource management policy, the Prince’s Government has decided that car washes in public car parks will gradually be overhauled to be fitted with a water recycling system.

The first car wash of this kind is the one at the Heliport car park. As of a few days ago, the site’s wastewater can be reused ad infinitum, thanks to a virtually closed-loop system. Later, the car washes at the Wurtemberg, La Colle and Salines car parks will boast a similar system.

The benefits of recycling car wash water

There are a numbr of benefits to car washes that recycle water. Firstly, the amount of drinking water wasted is vastly reduced. Thousands of cubic metres of drinking water are consumed and discharged into the wastewater system each year by conventional car washes.

Second benefit: the system is ‘organic’. The water from the wash is stored in tanks above ground for decantation, then it undergoes a fine filtration and disinfection process in a biological reactor, before being reused.

Last but not by no means least, they can operate year round, even in periods of drought and “alert” in the Principality (article 4 of the Ministerial Decree n° 2023-255 of 4 May 2023).

