80 years on, Prince Albert II commemorates Monaco’s liberation with great pomp and ceremony

A number of celebrations took place on Tuesday 3 September to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Monaco.

On 3 September 1944, Monaco was liberated after Italian then German occupations during the Second World War. Since then, it has been a very important date for the Principality, which this year celebrates the 80th anniversary of its liberation.

It was an emotional day, starting with the celebration of the Liberation on avenue Saint-Laurent, where a first wreath was laid in tribute to the Ley couple, heroes of the Resistance. The convoy of vintage vehicles then made its way to the Maison de France. Wreaths were also laid there to pay tribute to those who lost their lives for the country. The last one was placed under the plaque of the Lycée Albert I.

© Stéphane Danna & Frédéric Nebinger / Communication department

Prince Albert II visited the military camp set up on the Place du Palais by the Comité de Commémoration d’Époque to showcase the major contribution by the American army to the liberation of Monaco. Also present was the grandson of General Frédérick, commander of the 1st Airborne Task Force.

© Stéphane Danna & Frédéric Nebinger / Communication department

This was followed by a military ceremony at Monaco cemetery. The Sovereign gave a very moving speech before the war memorial. He went on to the National Council for the unveiling of the commemorative plaque in memory of René Borghini and his liaison officer Esther Poggio, who were shot on 15 August 1944.

© Stéphane Danna & Frédéric Nebinger / Communication department

Later in the day, Prince Albert II inaugurated the Monaco libéré! exhibition in the lobby of the Ministry of State. The commemoration will continue through to Spring 2025 thanks to, in particular, Monaco’s media library, it’s audiovisual institute, the Government’s Education, Youth and Sport department and the Devoir de mémoire (remembrance) association.