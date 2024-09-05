Prince Albert II opens ‘Monaco libéré!’ exhibition, an instructive insight into the end of World War II

The exhibition is free of charge and will be open to the public until 31 January 2025 © Communication department / Frédéric Nebinger

It’s a rare opportunity to cross the threshold of the institution that is the Ministry of State.

Thomas Fouilleron, Stéphane Lamotte, Michaël Bloche and Vincent Vatrican carried out the painstaking work. By searching through the national archives, the Prince’s Palace archives, those of the Monaco Audiovisual Institute and of the Alpes-Maritimes, the contents of Monaco’s Media Library and even Monaco’s Consulate in Nantes, the four men, who are used to working together, have put together a rare exhibition on a little-known period in the history of the Principality: its liberation.

Between the German occupation, the Provence landings, the arrival of the Americans and the French in the Principality and the subsequent political turmoil, the Monaco libéré! exhibition retraces, via a number of rich and concise display panels, the eventful history from the beginning of the liberation to the coming of age of Prince Rainier III, heralding a new chapter for Monaco.

A thematic presentation

Rather than a timeline of events, a thematic presentation was chosen. The exhibition focuses on key events such as the Liberation, Communism in Monaco, the return of France and Prince Rainier III, for example. Thomas Fouilleron explains it very well: “We wanted to give meaning and look beyond the chronological timeline.”

Michaël Bloche presenting Monaco’s “communist phase” © Monaco Tribune / Théo Briand

Perfectly documented, the exhibition takes visitors back to a Principality at the end of the war, when water, gas and electricity were in short supply. Far from the image of a deserted Principality, the streets of Monaco are actually full of life. There are maps showing the key locations from the liberation and the shelters used to protect the population during air raids.

The exhibition ends with video footage of the historical turning point. We are able to watch from a window overlooking the Place de Moulins as the Nazis retreat.

Archive footage of the liberation of Monaco © Monaco Tribune / Théo Briand

Prince Albert II meets history

At the end of a packed day of commemorations, the Sovereign went to the Ministry of State to visit and inaugurate the new exhibition, which is open to the public and free of charge until 31 January 2025 in the lobby of the Ministry of State.

© Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

He was accompanied by the new Minister of State Didier Guillaume and the exhibition’s creators. Like the many expected visitors, the Prince was able to learn about all the twists and turns of an important moment in Monaco’s history, which might have seen the Grimaldi dynasty’s governance replaced by a Republic, or annexation to France.

© Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

The Prince then attended Didier Guillaume’s first public speech before signing, inside the Ministry of State, the new stamp issued by the Stamp Office and paying tribute to General Robert Frederick, who was ordered to liberate the south of France and Monaco.

Prince Albert signing the new General Frederick stamp © Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

