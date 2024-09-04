Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene present as Didier Guillaume officially takes up duties as new Minister of State

Didier Guillaume will be tasked with following the roadmap laid out by the Sovereign Prince.

Didier Guillaume was appointed Minister of State of the Principality on July 4th, following on from Pierre Dartout, and took up his duties on 2 September 2024. He was sworn in at the Prince’s Palace.

The solemn occasion took place in the presence of Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the Princely Children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who watched attentively as the new Minister of State signed the documents.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

In a press release, the Prince’s Palace states that the Sovereign has entrusted Didier Guillaume with a roadmap. It is said to focus on the following objectives: “pursuing the energy transition and ‘renaturing’ the Principality, rethinking urban planning and mobility, adapting public safety policies to the challenges of the future, strengthening Monaco’s international position on key issues and adapting economic and budgetary policy to future public finance challenges.”

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

A former French Agriculture and Food Minister, Didier Guillaume has held a number of public positions, including President of the Drôme Departmental Council, Senator for the Drôme, and first Vice-President of the French Senate.