Four new world speed records for Voxan electric motorbike

More world records to add to an already impressive list of achievements!

The Ohio University in the United States and the Monegasque Venturi group have been working together since 2009 to develop and manufacture speed record vehicles. Recently, new exploits, achieved between 25 and 29 August 2024 on Bonneville salt lake, have been added to the previous ones.

The four world records, set in the electric motorbike category weighing less than 150kg, are awaiting validation by the IFIM (Fédération Internationale Motocycliste). Without fairing, the bike reached 168.712 mph – 271.515 kph for a 1 km flying start and 168.593 mph – 271.323 kph for a 1 mile flying start. In the streamlined version, the figures are 180.065 mph – 289.787 kph for a 1 km flying start and 180.035 mph – 289.738 kph for the mile flying start.

Venturi obtains NASA funding to develop lunar vehicle

“Four new world speed records, what a fabulous gift to mark the 15th anniversary of our partnership! Ohio State University and ourselves already held five records, and now we have nine. Stay tuned for number 10!” said Gildo Pastor, President of the Venturi Group.

To achieve these results, the Ohio State University engineering faculty and its Buckeye Current team designed an exceptional electric motorbike: the Ohio State RW-5 Voxan. The design office of the Venturi Group, which owns the Voxan brand, contributed its expertise in design, suspension, battery, transmission and the optimization of settings and stability. A record-breaking partnership!