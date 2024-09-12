How to take part in World Clean Up Day in Monaco

Hundreds of volunteers will be cleaning up a number of different spots in the Principality.

Monaco Town Council is inviting Monegasques to clean up the streets to mark World Clean Up Day. Over 19 million people in 195 countries rolled up their sleeves in 2023! The aim is to pick up litter as you walk.

The event, in partnership with the Société Monegasque d’Assainissement (SMA), will take place on Saturday 21 September 2024. It kicks off at 10 am at the Marché de la Condamine, where everyone will be provided with gloves and bin bags.

Participants are meant to pick up any litter in their path along the designated route. Collection will take place along the pavements of a number of avenues and streets around the Port, including avenue du Port, rue Saige, rue Princesse Caroline, rue Louis Notari, Square Gastaud, rue Princesse Florestine, rue Grimaldi, allée Guillaume Apollinaire, place des Bougainvilliers, allée Lazare Sauvaigo and promenade Honoré II.

Once they arrive at the A Casa d’i Soci forecourt at around 11 am, the rubbish will be taken away and weighed. At this point, a light refreshment will be laid on for all participants.

