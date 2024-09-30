Monaco and Lucciana, 15 year old twins!

The stone at the entrance to Port Hercule marks the twinning between Monaco and Lucciana © All rights reserved

Monaco and Lucciana have been twinned since 26 September 2009.

After 60 years of twinning between Ostend and Monaco, and just before the first anniversary of the twinning with Dolceacqua on 3 November, the Principality is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its twinning with the Corsican town of Lucciana.

Dolceacqua, Lucciana and Ostend: Monaco’s twinned towns

What links the two municipalities? Saint Devota, who is the patron saint of both the Principality and Corsica. Prince Rainier III and the then Hereditary Prince Albert made a pilgrimage in 2003, following in the footsteps of the young Lucciana-born Saint, who was martyred and placed on a boat bound for Monaco.

The twinning oath was signed on 26 September 2009 by the mayors, Joseph Galletti and Georges Marsan, and local councillors, followed by a performance of the Monegasque and Corsican anthems.

15 years of celebrations

Since then, Monaco and Lucciana have taken every opportunity to celebrate their twinning. For example, a delegation from the Corsican town takes part in the Saint Devota celebrations in the Principality every year, while Monegasque elected officials regularly cross the Mediterranean to Lucciana at Pentecost.

Another example: the jetty at the entrance to Port Hercule was named Lucciana in 2009, and the museum on the island’s archaeological site, inaugurated by Prince Albert II in 2022, is called the Prince Rainier III Museum.

At the end of 2023, the Sovereign, the mayor and several elected representatives visited Lucciana to see the exhibition about Prince Rainier III’s pilgrimage.