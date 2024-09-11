Nice-Ventimiglia rail line works: Prince’s Government requests “urgent meeting with SNCF Réseaux”

All trains are cancelled between Nice and Ventimiglia from 9pm, except on Fridays and Saturdays, because of the works.

Unacceptable, according to the Government. Following the surprise announcement of maintenance work lasting 10 months, from 15 September 2024 until 26 June 2025, the Government of Monaco has issued a press release expressing its concern about “the significant repercussions that these changes will have on travel for all those – employees in the Principality, event professionals, visitors and tourists – who wish to travel to or from Monaco in the evening during that time.”

The Government bangs its fist on the table

In the press release, the Government deplores the fact that “no alternative solution [has been] proposed in particular for employees who make the daily journey between Monaco and their place of residence” apart from “a single bus service from Monaco to Nice, reserved for SNCF season ticket holders only.”

The new Minister of State Didier Guillaume also said he was “deeply shocked to read that trains would no longer stop in Monaco after 9pm. This is unacceptable. […] We need to be treated with respect, with a certain quality of service, and not merely as financial backers.”

For these reasons, the Principality has requested “an urgent meeting with SNCF Réseaux and the PACA Region to resolve the situation.”