Prince Albert II celebrates Art-Bre 2024 in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin

The event honours one of the oldest olive trees in France, which is located in the village of Roquebrune.

A host of VIPs came to the park in Cap-Martin last Thursday for the Art-Bre Days. Among them were Prince Albert II, Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy, President of the Monte Carlo Country Club, Yvette Lambin Berti, Secretary of State, welcomed by Patrick Césari, Mayor of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin and Martine Césari, President of the Tourist Office.

The 13th edition of the event was conceived as a tribute to nature and key figures from the 1930s. A number of works were unveiled, including the bust of Gabriel Hanotaux by sculptor Romain Tiercin. The magnificent piece pays tribute to the former minister, who played a key role in saving the thousand-year-old olive tree in the old village, considered to be one of the oldest in France, and in securing the incorporation of Cap-Martin and the Carnolès district into Roquebrune-Cap-Martin.

During the outdoor artistic walking tour, guests were also able to admire the exhibition on the Monte Carlo Country Club and the paintings of Joss Blanchard.