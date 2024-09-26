Prince Albert II inaugurates Monaco Yacht Show, Europe’s largest nautical event

The Show presented the Sovereign with a cheque for €53,000.

The 33rd Monaco Yacht Show opened its doors yesterday. The arrival of Prince Albert II marked the official launch of the Show, which is now a must-attend event in the Principality.

Every year in September, it attracts sailing enthusiasts and professionals alike. Once again, almost 50 boats will be on display in their world premiere. The Sovereign was able to tour the stands, meet industry professionals and find out what’s new at this year’s Show.

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

This year, there are plenty of Water toys to keep you entertained on sunny days. The Seabob, for example, an electric underwater scooter, lets you admire the underwater scenery at up to 23 kph. Another innovation is the Jet-surf, a motorised board that glides along the surface of the water at 54 kph, offering a thrilling experience for speed enthusiasts.

Head over to the Adventure Area, where the latest innovations in water sports are on display until 28 September, the last day of the Monaco Yacht Show. There’s plenty there to spice up your sea outings.

And if Water toys aren’t enough for you, you can always check out the tenders. The small, elegant and powerful boats are sure to win you over.

During his visit, Prince Albert II received a donation of €53,000 from the Monaco Yacht Show in support of the Prince Albert II Foundation, which helps to protect the oceans.