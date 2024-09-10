Practical guide to the prestigious Monaco Yacht Show 2024

Each year, the Sud region attracts more than half of the world’s fleet of 30 metre+ yachts © Yacht Club de Monaco

Ticket prices start from €690 per day with the BIG ART FESTIVAL organising a special night with Jason Derulo.

The Monaco Yacht Show is back in the Principality from 25 to 28 September. Held in Port Hercule, the show is a unique opportunity to discover the latest innovations in the nautical sector, to meet the key players in the industry or to simply stroll around and admire an impressive fleet of luxury yachts.

In all, over 560 exhibitors will be showcasing their innovations for the yachting of tomorrow, from design to new technologies. You will be able to buy, charter or visit the 120 yachts and 60 tenders on display.

The show is split into five themed zones, each featuring a different aspect of the boating world:

The Dockside Area is where you’ll find a wide range of super-yachts and luxury tenders on display.

The Sailing Yacht Area will showcase the most elegant sailboats created by renowned builders and designers.

The Yacht Design & Innovation Hub will be dedicated to cutting-edge innovations, enabling visitors to discover the latest advances in design and technology.

The Adventure Area will combine water sports activities and innovative gadgets to provide visitors with a unique entertainment experience.

The Sustainability Hub will promote the industry’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, with demonstrations of green and sustainable technologies.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy the Upper Deck Lounge, showcasing the latest trends in yacht interior design and luxury furniture. The lounge also contains a bar-restaurant for a gastronomic break from the hustle and bustle of the show.

The ‘Sapphire Experience’ is the ultimate VIP experience. Planning to buy? An entire team will be on hand to advise you and offer holders of this ‘golden ticket’ a total luxury and yachting experience. The VIP ticket gives exclusive access to lounges, private yacht tours, gala evenings and private cocktails on board the most prestigious yachts

BIG ART FESTIVAL at Monaco Yacht Show: A Night of Luxury and Music

The Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, a legendary symbol of luxury and elegance in the heart of Monaco, will be hosting an unforgettable evening of art, music and glamour on Wednesday 25 September. The star of the show will be none other than global superstar Jason Derulo. With a string of hits including ‘Talk Dirty’, ‘Want to Want Me’ and ‘Swalla’, Derulo has established himself as one of the most popular and successful artists of his generation.

Prepare to be captivated by Marcelito, winner of America’s Got Talent and special guest at the Big Art Festival gala evening.

But that’s not at all! Entertainment will be provided by a virtuoso accordionist ,Aldo Granato, as well as a rising French star, Titiano, hailed as the Charles Aznavour of our time.

Buy your tickets now:

WhatsApp: +48726235622

By e-mail: concerts@berin-iglesias.art via the website of the Big Art Festival

Practical details:

The Wednesday is reserved for private clients, exhibitors and Sapphire ticket holders. The show is open to the public from Thursday 26 to Saturday 28 September with tickets priced from €690 for one day, €1170 for two days and €1860 for all three.

Please note that boats coming into Monaco will be screened, and you will need a badge to gain access to the port. The exclusion zone has been extended this year.