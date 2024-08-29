Michelin Guide’s top 5 Riviera beaches

The coastline’s gems are located in the Alpes-Maritimes but also in the Var.

There’s certainly no lack of beaches on the Côte d’Azur! And just because it’s back to school soon, it doesn’t mean we have to bid farewell to the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean. In 2023, Michelin’s ‘Guide Vert’ (Green Guide) listed the five most beautiful beaches in the region, and the selection is still just as relevant today.

Advertising

Paloma beach, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat

© Pexels / Nik Cvetkovic

Surrounded by maritime pines, the pebble Paloma beach is a veritable piece of paradise on the south-east edge of the Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat peninsula. The beach, which is named after Pablo Picasso’s daughter, is perfect for those who feel the need to recharge their batteries. From it you can admire the cliffs of Beaulieu-sur-Mer and the hilltop village of Èze.

Mala beach, Cap d’Ail

Located between Monaco and Cap d’Ail, Mala beach is exceptionally beautiful. Every summer its big natural cliffs and mix of blues attract thousands of bathers looking for a peaceful spot with a breathtaking view.

‘Train des Merveilles’ out of service until end 2025

Les Sablettes, Menton

Close to the Italian mountains and Menton’s pretty, colourful houses, Les Sablettes beach is a dream setting. What makes it special? There are no pebbles and the water is shallow, making it an ideal holiday destination for families.

Pampelonne to Ramatuelle

With over five kilometres of pristine white sand, Pampelonne beach is the perfect spot to soak up the sun. Whether or not you choose one of its many private beaches, you’re in for a moment of relaxation.

Les Lecques, Saint-Cyr-sur-Mer

On the border between the Var and Bouches-du-Rhône departments, the beach at Les Lecques is a picture-postcard setting with a relaxed atmosphere. Water sports enthusiasts will fall under its spell too, with sailing, diving, sea kayaking, paddle, windsurfing, and jet skiing on offer.