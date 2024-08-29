The Train des Merveilles out of service until end 2025

You will need to find alternative routes to travel from Nice to Tende for the next 16 months.

Every year, thousands of passengers hop on board the Train des Merveilles, which runs between Nice and Tende. But this will soon no longer be possible, as the line will be closed temporarily from 2 September 2024 until the end of 2025.

There will be no trains between the Mediterranean shores and the municipalities of the upper Roya valley because of renovation work, with the Braus tunnel, between Touët-de-l’Escarène and Sospel, at the top of the to-do list. The aim is to ensure the long-term operation of this extraordinary line.

Alternative routes

For those who still want, or need, to get to the towns in the valley, there are other options. For example, from Nice, you can get to Tende by taking the SNCF Train des Merveilles replacement bus. It will serve Nice Pont-Michel, l’Ariane, La Trinité, Drap-Cantaron, Peillon-Sainte-Thècle, Peille, l’Escarène, Touët de l’Escarène, Sospel, Breil-sur-Roya, Fontan-Saorge, St-Dalmas-de-Tende, la Brigue and Tende.

From Menton bus station, take the ZestBus number 15 service towards Sospel or the number 25 bus, which stops at Ventimiglia, Breil-sur-Roya, Fontan, Saorge and La Brigue on the way to Tende.

The last option is to board the Franco-Italian railway line that runs between the two Italian towns of Coni (Cuneo) and Ventimiglia, passing through Breil-sur-Roya, Fontan, Saorge and La Brigue stations, as well as Tende.