Principality prepares to host Monaco Yacht Show 2024

The next edition of the Monaco Yacht Show will take place from 25 to 28 September 2024.

After hosting all kinds of events throughout the summer, the quayside at Port Hercule will once again get ‘all dressed up’ to host the Monaco Yacht Show 2024. Work will start on 31 August to build the facilities that will house the 560 exhibitors at the specialist superyacht show.

Advertising

There will be a few road closures to facilitate setting up Monaco Yacht Show 2024. These include: Quai des Etats-Unis/Avenue J.F. and Quai Antoine Ier (from 9 September) and the different quays in the Port.

Same goes for the Route de la Piscine, which will be closed for a fortnight to meet the logistical requirements of setting up the exhibition stands. However, it will still be open throughout, in the Portier-Quai Antoine Ier direction, during the morning rush hour except for the day before the Show opens and the three days after it ends.

Several hundred exhibitors expected at 33rd Monaco Yacht Show

There will be parking bans as well as restrictions for both vehicles and pedestrians, including total closures for a few days in some cases. But don’t panic, measures will be put in place to ease traffic flow during rush hour. It will be possible to drop off children attending nearby schools, and deliveries will be facilitated by temporary traffic diversions.

As for two-wheelers, they will be able to park on avenue de la Quarantaine once the Quai Antoine Ier is occupied.

Although public access to the area will gradually be restored as of 29 September, things won’t be completely back to normal until 10 October.