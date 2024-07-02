Several hundred exhibitors expected at 33rd Monaco Yacht Show

The next edition of the Monaco Yacht Show will take place from 25 to 28 September 2024 © Monaco Yacht Show

There will be some 560 of them, offering a uniquely immersive experience in the world of yachting.

One of the most eagerly awaited events for yachting enthusiasts will be back in the Principality from 25 to 28 September 2024, for its 33rd edition. Considered the most prestigious yachting show in the world, the Monaco Yacht Show will once again showcase the latest trends in the industry thanks to several hundred companies and a large number of super yachts and megayachts.

It is an opportunity for customers to meet the key players in the field and make their plans for buying, chartering or building a yacht a reality. All in an idyllic setting, with an exclusive atmosphere.

Over 560 exhibitors in total

The exhibitors, all renowned for the excellence of their products and solutions, stand out for their ability to innovate in the fields of technology, design, sustainability as well as specialist yachting trades and services.

Adriatic 42, Amer Steel, Bluegame, Navigo, Melita Marine Group, Crystal Caviar, Wajer Yachts, Hydro Tec, Funair, Deasyl, Boat International, Seven Stars Marina & Shipyard, Varador 2000 & Mataro Marina Barcelona and Vplp Design will be there, but other names should be added throughout the summer for a total of over 560 companies from the sector at Port Hercule.

The list of yachts and tenders will be announced starting on July 9, much to the delight of yachting enthusiasts.