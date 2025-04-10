Anna Lunhu Wardenaar: The visionary redefining luxury wellness and longevity

At the intersection of cutting-edge science and timeless glamour, Anna Lunhu Wardenaar has established a distinguished presence that elevates beauty beyond aesthetics into a comprehensive philosophy of longevity and holistic wellness.

In Monaco, where luxury is not merely an aspiration but a standard, Anna Lunhu Wardenaar stands as a distinctive presence. Since arriving on the French Riviera in 2010, captivated by its timeless elegance and inspired by iconic figures like Princess Grace and Brigitte Bardot, Anna has transformed her initial fascination into a revolutionary approach to beauty and wellness.

The evolution of a wellness pioneer

As the founder of Glam Monte Carlo and Glam MediSpa, with locations in Monaco, Beausoleil, and Cannes, Anna has created more than exclusive beauty destinations—she has pioneered a comprehensive philosophy that merges aesthetic excellence with scientific innovation. Her establishments have become sanctuaries where traditional luxury treatments converge with cutting-edge medical technology, creating an experience that transcends conventional beauty paradigms.

“I think it’s more beautiful for women or men not to hide their age and pretend to be someone else, because it’s fake,” Anna explains with conviction. “It’s so nice to say ‘I am this age’, and to show that you feel good in your skin, and to be the best you can be at your age, to feel and look the best.”

“I am following my dream” © Anna Lunhu Wardenaar

A global voice for transformative wellness

Traveling extensively to speak at international business conferences, Anna has established herself as an influential voice in the evolving landscape of longevity, self-care, and luxury wellness. Her insights on the future of beauty and the importance of proactive aging resonate with audiences across continents, while her strategic collaborations continue to bridge the gap between scientific innovation and everyday luxury experiences.

“I am very passionate about it, I am following my dream,” says Anna. Through her engaging presentations and thought leadership, she articulates a vision where wellness and beauty are inseparable components of a holistic lifestyle.

A personal transformation becomes a professional mission

Anna’s journey into the realm of holistic wellness was catalysed by personal experience. After struggling with infertility and being told by traditional doctors that she would not conceive naturally again, 16 years after the birth of her first child, Anna encountered an endocrinologist who identified fundamental nutritional deficiencies as the root cause.

“I changed my lifestyle habits and nutrition, underwent detoxification, and took the vitamins and minerals that I needed,” she reveals. “Two months later I got pregnant naturally.”

This transformative experience became the cornerstone of Glam’s distinctive “inside-out” philosophy—a comprehensive approach that addresses beauty not merely as a surface-level concern but as an expression of internal health and balance. It’s a perspective that has positioned Anna at the vanguard of the “better ageing” movement, which emphasizes graceful, natural enhancement rather than artificial intervention.

Beyond traditional beauty: The MediSpa revolution

What distinguishes Anna’s establishments is their unprecedented integration of medical expertise with luxury treatments. At Glam MediSpa, clients benefit from a collaborative team that includes dermatologists, cosmetologists, plastic surgeons, nutritionists, and specialists in endocrinology and biohacking.

“There are some things that normal beauty treatments cannot address,” Anna observes. “Beauty often comes from the inside. If someone has problems with their skin or weight, for example, it is often related to hormonal issues or health problems, but it can also be a lack of vitamins, minerals or nutrition.”

This holistic approach enables comprehensive assessment through blood, saliva, and urine tests—a level of diagnostic precision rarely found outside hospital settings. Based on these analyses, experts develop personalised treatment plans that may include detoxification, weight management, or energy enhancement.

Anna offers an alternative vision—one that honours natural beauty © Anna Lunhu Wardenaar

The Future of longevity

As the Executive Director and Spokesperson for the forthcoming Monegasque Association of Longevity, Anna aims to advance understanding and practice of healthy aging on a broader scale. The association will focus on educational programmes providing information on preventive medicine and healthy aging practices, bringing together international experts, and community outreach initiatives.

“My purpose is to find the best therapists so I can guarantee the quality of treatments to our clients,” Anna states, “and maybe I can help them to look more beautiful, more glamorous, by helping them be the best version of themselves that they can be.”

In a world increasingly dominated by artificial solutions, Anna offers an alternative vision—one that honours natural beauty while leveraging scientific advancement to enhance the body’s inherent capabilities. Her approach represents not merely a business model but a philosophy that redefines our relationship with aging, beauty, and wellness.

“Longevity is not just about extending life span but enhancing the quality of life, through physical vitality, mental well-being, medical support and emotional resilience,” she emphasises.

In the luxurious landscape of Monaco, where excellence is the benchmark, Anna Lunhu has established herself as more than an entrepreneur—she is a visionary whose work is transforming how we understand, experience, and express beauty in its most authentic form.

