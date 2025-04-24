Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène receive Grand Master of the Order of Malta in solemn ceremony

In a diplomatic gesture combining tradition and humanitarian commitment, the Princely Couple received Fra’ John T. Dunlap at the Prince’s Palace in Monaco, sealing half a century of special relations between the Principality and the Sovereign Order of Malta.

On Tuesday 22 April 2025, the Prince’s Palace welcome His Most Eminent Highness Fra’ John T. Dunlap, Prince and Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta, accompanied by an official delegation. There was a unique atmosphere at the meeting, tinged with reverence after the announcement of the death of His Holiness Pope Francis the previous day. Prince Albert II expressed, on behalf of Monaco, his deep sadness at the passing of the Holy Father, hailing “a man of faith, dialogue and peace” whose influence left its mark on the Church and the international community.

Advertising

Honours and distinctions

After military honours in the Cour d’Honneur and a private audience, a solemn ceremony took place inside the Palace. The Sovereign Prince elevated the Grand Master to the dignity of Grand Cross in the Order of Saint Charles. In return, Prince Albert II received the Cross of Professed Knight of the Order of Malta, while Princess Charlene was awarded the insignia of Dame of Honour and of Devotion.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

A shared humanitarian commitment

The official visit was also an opportunity to cement a significant humanitarian commitment. A cooperation agreement was signed between the Prince’s Government, the Monegasque Association of the Order, the Monegasque Red Cross, the Saint Camille Hospital in Ouagadougou and the Burkinabe Red Cross. The aim of the collaboration is to help empower sickle cell patients in Burkina Faso to walk unaided, illustrating shared values of community and assistance with regard to the most vulnerable.

Three distinguished women from the Principality receive Order of Malta decorations

An intense two-day stay

The Grand Master’s two-day stay in the Principality began on Monday with a visit to the Monaco Cardio-Thoracic Centre, followed by a mass in his honour at the Eglise Saint-Charles and a meeting at the Hôtel Hermitage. The reception at the Prince’s Palace, attended by Acting Minister of State Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, highlighted the importance of the historical and diplomatic relations between Monaco and the Sovereign Order of Malta, which are celebrating fifty years of uninterrupted cooperation.