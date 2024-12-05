Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
In brief

Three distinguished women from the Principality receive Order of Malta decorations

By Théo Briand
Published on 5 December 2024
1 minute read
medailles-ordre-malte-monaco
Marc Lecourt, Jean d'Haussonville, Alberto di Luca, Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Isabelle Rosabrunetto, Marie-Catherine Caruso-Ravera, Christophe Steiner and Jean Kerwat © All rights reserved 
By Théo Briand
- 5 December 2024
1 minute read

Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Isabelle Rosabrunetto and Marie-Catherine Caruso-Ravera are honoured recipients of Pro Merito Melitensi Crosses.

Advertising »
Advertising

The Sovereign Military Order of Malta presented decorations to three women from the Principality of Monaco at an official ceremony at the Hôtel Hermitage, on 2 December 2024.

Alberto di Luca, the Order of Malta’s Ambassador to Monaco, awarded the Pro Merito Melitensi Cross with Badge to Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

Isabelle Rosabrunetto, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, and Marie-Catherine Caruso-Ravera, Director of Diplomatic and Consular Relations, were awarded the Pro Merito Melitensi Cross with Crown.

Advertising »
Alberto di Luca

Alberto di Luca, the Order of Malta’s Ambassador to Monaco © All rights reserved

In his speech, Alberto di Luca, the Order of Malta’s Ambassador to Monaco, pointed out the deep and historic links between the Order and Monaco, established since 1168 and strengthened by official diplomatic relations in 2007. The Order Pro Merito Melitensi, established in 1920, recognises distinction acquired through activities that honour and bring prestige to the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.

A non-political, impartial and neutral organisation

Mrs Berro-Amadeï stressed the importance of the Order of Malta’s “apolitical, impartial and neutral character ” in its work “to combat poverty, disease and inequality“.

Advertising »

Several Monegasque figures attended the event, including Christophe Steiner, Prince Albert II’s Chief of Staff, Jean d’Haussonville, French Ambassador to Monaco, Marc Lecourt, President of the Association of Honorary Consuls of Monaco and Honorary Consul General of Slovenia in Monaco and Jean Kerwat, President of the Association of the Order of Malta in Monaco and Honorary Consul of Croatia in Monaco.