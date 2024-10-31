JB Moundélé takes La Note Bleue audiences on a musical journey on 13 November

Spend a few hours in the musical world of saxophonist JB Moundélé!

Every Wednesday evening throughout the year, La Note Bleue takes on the guise of a music club, inviting artists from the French Riviera scene to perform, such as Scott Allen, Tchaï and the Milevska Trio.

However an exception will be made on 13 November, with the return of JB Moundélé, the saxophonist who plays with African reggae star Tiken Jah Fakoly, and who spends most of his time in Côte d’Ivoire.

Through his album Afrotane, JB Moundélé aims to celebrate the richness and diversity of traditional African music and contemporary jazz. The acoustic sound, instinct and spontaneity he displays in in Bamako and Kinshasa add a special touch to the opus. A magnificent compendium of influences, performed with his quartet made up of Robert Persi on piano, Jean-Marc Jafet on bass and Jean-Luc Dana on drums and percussion.

