Concert, theatre, dance… what’s in store for Menton’s new cultural season

Menton’s upcoming cultural season is full of promise!

To complement the season of exhibitions at Menton’s museums, launched in the spring, the town is looking to “put culture back at the heart of the town” with a promising new season of shows and concerts.

Renowned artists such as Angelin Preljocaj, Kader Attou, Roland Auzet, Muriel Mayette, Emilie Lalande and Olivier Solivérès will be on the bill for this well-planned new season, which will address the most important themes of humanity and history.

Three flagship productions will take centre stage at the magnificent Francis Palmero Theatre. There will be an adaptation of Giuliano Da Empoli’s novel The Wizard of the Kremlin, which sheds light on the inner workings of Soviet rule, as well as a modernised version of Molière’s famous play Les Fourberies de Scapin (The Impostures of Scapin) and Dead Poets Society, which will appeal to all generations.

AI exhibition exposing food waste

Music will also feature prominently in the 2024-2025 season. The programme includes the traditional New Year’s concert and a variety of concerts (pop, jazz, baroque, etc.), followed by a brunch, on Sundays 8 December, 2 February, 4 May and 1 June. There’s something for everyone!

