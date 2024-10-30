AI exhibition exposing food waste

Jean-Pierre Debernardi has provided explanations, translated into four languages, next to each photo. jean-Pierre Debernardi

The exhibition will run from November 1 to 28 at the Galerie des Pêcheurs in Monaco.

Jean-Pierre Debernardi will be exhibiting a number of photos on an unusual theme – food waste – as part of the European Week for Waste Reduction (EWWR), What’s so special about the images? They were all created by an Artificial Intelligence tool, Firefly, following the photographer’s instructions.

“You don’t know if what you’re seeing is real or imaginary,” says Jean-Pierre Debernardi. The very realistic photos show plastic waste on a sandy beach, in a park or in the middle of a crop field. It is a captivating hybrid art form.

A watercolour depicting food waste, created by painter Delphine Lanzara, will also be on display from 4 November, to create a contrast between the beauty of the style of painting and the ugliness of waste.

At the same time, the Galerie des Pêcheurs will feature an exhibition on the Tre Cime di Lavaredo National Park. The exhibition will include 26 photos in 70×50 format and panoramic shots by Jean-Pierre Debernardi, including one that measures an impressive 2.5 metres in length and one metre in height.

