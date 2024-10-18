Messi, Neymar, Griezmann, Benzema… Football stars due in Monaco for Golden Foot Awards

The Principality is getting set to host the 21st edition of the Golden Foot Awards, an exclusive event under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II. On 30 and 31 October, the prestigious Automobile Club de Monaco will be transformed into a veritable shrine to football, celebrating the sport’s legends and the excellence of today’s players.

Kick off is on 30 October with a press conference in the Salon des Princes. With iconic winners such as Saki Kumagai, winner of the Women’s Golden Foot award, and legends such as Ruud Krol, Fabio Cannavaro and Fernando Llorente, winners of the Golden Foot Legends award, the event promises to be a grand affair.

Antonio Caliendo, founder and president of the Golden Foot Awards, and Alain Boghossian, former French-Armenian international footballer and 1998 world champion with France, will also be present.

One of the highlights of the conference will be the Golden Foot award, which has been revamped with a brand new, modern and elegant design. There will now be a touch of 24-carat gold and it will be very connected!

An exclusive project in the Principality

At the conference, Ing. Alejandro Lavarello, VP of the Golden Foot Legends Association, will unveil an innovative project: the “Golden Foot Legends Café Museum”. The unique venue, with a bar-restaurant and museum, will aim to promote football in an informal setting.

Visitors will be able to enjoy an immersive experience featuring both past and present thanks to new technologies. An exceptional work to do with the new project and Monaco will be unveiled as a world premiere.

A firmament of football stars are vying for the title of Golden Foot Winner this year. The nominees are:

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City – BELGIUM)

(Manchester City – BELGIUM) Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid – FRANCE)

(Atlético Madrid – FRANCE) Harry Kane (Bayern Munich – ENGLAND)

(Bayern Munich – ENGLAND) Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan – ARGENTINA)

(Inter Milan – ARGENTINA) Lionel Messi (Inter Miami – ARGENTINA)

(Inter Miami – ARGENTINA) Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich – GERMANY)

(Bayern Munich – GERMANY) Neymar Jr (Al-Hilal – BRAZIL)

(Al-Hilal – BRAZIL) Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool – NETHERLANDS)

(Liverpool – NETHERLANDS) Marco Verratti (Al-Arabi – ITALY)

(Al-Arabi – ITALY) Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad – FRANCE)

Expectations are high, and the suspense will grow crescendo as the winner is announced at the end of the ceremony © Image Promotion Company SAM

An exceptional awards ceremony

The awards ceremony will take place at an exclusive gala dinner on 31 October. Walking the red carpet will be celebrities including Louis Ducruet of the Princely Family, Thiago Scuro, General Manager of AS Monaco and a Franco-American film actress, all of whom will have the honour of presenting awards.

All the tickets for this eagerly-awaited event have already been snapped up, demonstrating the popularity of the Golden Foot Awards. Football fans from all over the world will be gathering in Monaco to celebrate not only the players’ performances, but also the glamour and spirit of the sport and innovation.

