Musical lunch to celebrate Princess Grace Irish Library’s 40th anniversary

By Sheila McCarron
Published on 26 October 2024
1 minute read
The Princess Grace Irish Library © PGIL on Facebook
The event takes place on November 20 at the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation Hall. Tickets are sold in support of the Princess Grace Irish Library (PGIL).

Tickets can also be sponsored, to enable a high school student to attend the event for free!

On the ‘menu’ are a screening of a short film about Princess Grace by the Institut Audiovisuel de Monaco as well as Lunch with Irish Music performed by renowned traditional flute player Dr Fintan Vallely.

Limited copies of the Library’s 40th anniversary book will also be available for a donation of €27 to cover costs.

Princess Grace Irish Library, what’s the story?

Practical details

  • When: 20 November 2024 from 12:30 to 2:15 pm
  • Where: Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, ground floor, Le Ruscino building, 14 Quai Antoine Ier (Port Hercule), Monaco.

Tickets and book purchases HERE

