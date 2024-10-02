Suicide suspected after tragic incident at Monaco station

The incident brought all trains between Nice and Ventimiglia to a standstill at the height of rush hour.

Monaco station was the scene of a tragedy yesterday morning. Normally busy, the station was completely closed, and no trains were running between Nice and Ventimiglia. At around 8.45 am, a woman was hit by a train coming from Menton, as witnessed by shocked passengers.

Despite a rapid response by the Police Department and the fire brigade to secure the area and carry out preliminary investigations, they were unable to save the victim, a 33-year-old French woman living in Cap d’Ail.

According to a press release from the public prosecutor’s office, initial findings suggest suicide. The case has been referred to the judicial police to determine the exact circumstances of the tragic event.

A psychological unit has been set up by the SNCF for those who unfortunately witnessed the scene. It can be reached on 08 00 12 08 21.