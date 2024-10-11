TAISS Members Club hosts ‘Gala des Étoiles’ with Sophie Ellis-Bextor in Monaco

On September 28, TAISS Members Club hosted the Gala des Étoiles (Star Gala) at the Hôtel de Paris in Monaco. An evening of music and celebration was laid on for club members and guests during the iconic Monaco Yacht Show weekend. As ever, the Gala’s organisers set out to create memories combining elegance and philanthropy.

The evening featured the distinctive voice of Sophie Ellis-Bextor, whose 2001 hit Murder on the Dance Floor enjoyed renewed success recently thanks to the movie Saltburn. The group Inspiration also performed with its trademark energy. Guests were treated to an exquisite dining experience, befitting the refined setting and showcasing the exceptional culinary artistry of the Hôtel de Paris kitchens.

The group Inspiration

The Gala des Étoiles was an opportunity to present the TAISS Members Club to a broader audience, emphasising the club’s spirit of connection and refined experiences and the unique opportunities the Club affords its members.

A refined setting for an exceptional evening

The Club hosts exclusive galas such as this in iconic cities around the world, each with its own cultural stamp for a unique experience every time, but always with philanthropy as a core value. While every event is an occasion to celebrate, causes that matter are also an integral part.

The Club also organises bespoke networking events where members can present their ideas, promote projects, and garner support from a community of like-minded individuals. The members appreciate the opportunities it provides to support personal and professional growth, whether expanding their business, enhancing their brand, or driving charitable initiatives.

