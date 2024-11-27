Côte d’Azur city named best destination for festivals and events

The city was up against the likes of Venice and London © Facebook / Ville de Cannes

The city saw a 4% increase in hotel occupancy compared to 2023.

Advertising

A few weeks ago, Nice was voted ‘most popular city destination’, and now it’s the turn of another Riviera city to win an award: Cannes. It has just been named “2024 World’s Best Destination for Festivals and Events” at the World Travel Awards, often referred to as the “Tourism Oscars”.

The competition was tough, as Cannes was up against giants such as Barcelona, London, Singapore, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro and Venice. However, the city with the famous Promenade de la Croisette won the title for the third year running on Sunday in Funchal.

Increased footfall in 2024

The award is testament not only to the strategy adopted by Cannes, but also to an exceptional year in 2024. The city recorded a 4% increase in its hotel occupancy between May and September 2024 compared to the previous year, according to the Côte d’Azur Observatory. The events industry represents more than a billion euros in direct and indirect economic impact, generated by the activity of its Palais des Festivals et des Congrès.

For Mayor of Cannes David Lisnard, the success is the result of the efforts of “the men and women of Cannes who work every day to ensure the events and cultural sector’s success” and also of “the investments made every year by the City to improve the quality of life of its residents and the hospitality extended to visitors.”

The 21st Monte-Carlo Film Festival, where only comedy counts

With this third world title, in addition to its four European titles as “Europe’s Best Destination for Festivals and Events”, Cannes has confirmed its status as a must-visit destination for festivals and events.