Tourism: Nice steals Paris and London’s thunder

The city of Nice was named 2024’s “most popular city destination” by the Titan Travel agency.

With its famous Promenade des Anglais, crystal-clear waters and rich cultural heritage, the Alpes-Maritimes town stood out from the rest this year. With impressive visibility on social media, espeically TikTok and Instagram, Nice has captivated millions of internet users. Just a few kilometres from Monaco and the Italian border, the city beat London and Paris to earn the top spot as the best city break destination.

The Nice Côte d’Azur Tourist Office, headed by Jean-Sébastien Martinez, introduced initiatives to manage tourist numbers and avoid over-tourism. “Our region is truly diverse, embracing 51 municipalities (…) Tourism is spread out and the influx of visitors is better managed. There are no objections or conflicts of usage,” he explained to Nice Presse. Thanks to a more even spread of visitors, Nice is able to provide a pleasant experience for everyone.

Port lympia © Monaco Tribune / Théo Briand

In 2025, the city will be hosting a number of major events

The buzz around Nice isn’t due to die down in 2025 – quite the contrary! The city is gearing up to host major international events such as the United Nations Conference on the Oceans, EVO, the world’s biggest fighting game tournament, and its very first sustainable boat show: Nice Boating Tomorrow. It will also be the setting for major sporting and cultural events such as the Paris-Nice, the half-marathon, the Festival du Livre, the Nice Jazz Fest, the UTMB and the Ironman and its World Championship.

🏆 #Nice06 sacrée destination city break la plus prisée au monde ! 🌍

Selon le "Social Travel Index" de Titan Travel, la ville séduit voyageurs avec son charme unique, sa douceur de vivre, son bord de mer et son patrimoine exceptionnel 🌴

👉https://t.co/zMljESFmms pic.twitter.com/DcNAK7Lo2o Advertising » — Explore Nice Côte d'Azur (@ExploreNCA) November 12, 2024

