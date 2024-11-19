Monaco's Best
In brief

Prince Albert II inaugurates new Crown Council

By Théo Briand
Published on 19 November 2024
1 minute read
Crown Council
Prince Albert II with Jean-Michel Cucchi, Frédéric Sangiorgio, Nathalie Aureglia-Caruso, Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Michel Boeri, Patricia Husson, Guy Magna © Michael Alesi - Prince's Palace
It is made up of seven experienced men and women.

Prince Albert II attended the official installation of the new Crown Council at the Prince’s Palace, on November 15. The Council, appointed by decree on 16 October by the Sovereign, is of great importance for the affairs of State.

At the inaugural session, the Sovereign was keen to reiterate the Council’s fundamental remits: “In addition to the specific attributions conferred upon it by the Constitution and the statutes of the Sovereign Family, its role is to advise the Sovereign Family of its opinion on all matters pertaining to the State’s interests, whether at the Family’s request or on the Council’s own initiative.”

New members

Chaired by Michel Boeri, the Council also includes Frédéric Sangiorgio, Monaco’s former ambassador to France, Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, former advisor to the Minister of Public Works, Patricia Husson, Guy Magnan, Jean-Michel Cucchi, and Nathalie Aureglia-Caruso.

