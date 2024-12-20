Euroleague: Loyal Roca Team fan Prince Albert II witnesses big win over Bayern Munich

AS Monaco Basket crushed Bayern Munich to record their 4th victory in 5 Euroleague games, watched by Prince Albert II and the club's management © Communication department - Stéphane Danna

Prince Albert II was in the stands alongside AS Monaco Basket President Aleksej Fedoricsev and Executive Director Oleksiy Yefimov, for the Principality’s match against Bayern Munich on match day 16 of the Euroleague. A clear victory for the Roca Team, with a final score of 93-74.

AS Monaco Basket put in a masterful performance to win by a 19-point margin against Bayern Munich (93-74) on Tuesday 17 December at Gaston Médecin, consolidating their place among the Euroleague leaders.

After their brilliant win over Fenerbahce five days earlier, the Roca Team followed up with a third consecutive win, thanks to an impressive team performance (28 assists, only 4 balls lost and 8 players rated over 10). It was a resounding victory that reflected Monaco’s rise to prominence, particularly in a top-flight third quarter (31-20).

Loyal supporter Prince Albert II was on hand to cheer on the team, which is continuing to do the Principality proud this season. The Roca Team, now firmly established at the top of the standings ahead of Paris Basketball, is preparing for its next challenge on Thursday with a tricky fixture against Real Madrid at 8.45 pm.

Prince Albert II and AS Monaco Basket President Aleksej Fedoricsev.

Photo credits: AS Monaco Basket and Communication Department– Stéphane Danna.

