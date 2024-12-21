Preview: AS Monaco ready for Coupe de France clash with Union Saint-Jean

Wanting to end the year on a positive note following their tough 2-4 loss to Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco’s Coupe de France clash with Union Saint-Jean gives them a brilliant chance to do just that.

Ahead of this key fixture, Adi Hutter attended the pre-match press conference to discuss a host of topics.

Advertising

Preparation

Given what a hectic schedule Hutter’s team have been enduring, as they’ve been juggling their domestic and Champions League matches, the first topic was the condition of the players and the preparation heading in.

“Yesterday was a day off and today we met to prepare for the match. I have the feeling that the players are ready and motivated, despite the obvious disappointment after the defeat against Paris Saint-Germain. But tomorrow is another competition, our first round in this Coupe de France, and it is obvious that we want to win this match. Moreover, we are taking all the players who are healthy, which shows how seriously we are taking this match,” he insisted.

© AS Monaco

“We’ll see during the match, but I repeat, we’re really taking this meeting seriously. We’ll rotate the team slightly, but I don’t think there will be any big surprises. Our job is mainly to offer the best possible match, because it’s the last one of the year.”

Opponents not to be underestimated

While Hutter won’t be in the dugout for this one due to his suspension, it was great to hear his thoughts on the faith he has in assistant Christian Peintinger and his coaching staff, plus the challenge their upcoming opponents pose.

“By the way, for your information, as I am suspended for this match, it is my assistant Christian Peintinger who will lead the team tomorrow. I have total confidence in him, we work together every day and he was already the one replacing me when I was sick in Germany. I repeat, I have complete confidence in my technical staff,” he explained.

© AS Monaco

“We know this team a little bit, even if we don’t have many matches at our disposal. The latest one was the one against Versailles in the previous round. What we do know, however, is that they play in 4-4-2 in defensive phases and rather in 3-4-3 when they have the ball. We respect our opponent a lot by preparing for this match like any other,” stated the Austrian tactician.

“We have some footage that we will show to the team, even if the light and angles are not optimal. But for us it is important to imagine the system that they are likely to put in place, even if I want to concentrate above all on my team.”

“I expect us to approach this round of 32 in the same way as a league or Champions League match! It may sound crazy, but it’s normal in my opinion, we have to do the job. It all depends on us, our behavior when losing the ball, our reactions. That’s what I want to see from my team, the same approach, the same professionalism.

© AS Monaco

Thoughts on the cup

When asked his opinion on the Coupe de France and his team’s approach, Hutter spoke insightfully on its importance, value and the need to remain focused.

“I like this competition, which brings together nearly 6,000 or 7,000 teams in France, with eight matches before our entry into the competition. It’s a great competition, and I have a lot of respect for these teams who have to go through so many rounds to face Ligue 1 teams or simply professional teams. But our goal is clear, the Coupe de France is also one of our main objectives for the season. So I can assure you that we are approaching this match seriously,” asserted the 54-year-old.

© AS Monaco

“As a player, once I went out of the competition and it was against a third division club. And in Germany, when I took over at Eintracht Frankfurt, we lost in my first game on the bench against Ulm, who were playing in the fourth division. I remember it because I had replaced Niko Kovac, who had just won the German Cup the previous season, and so I was eliminated from the competition.

“It’s football, but it’s the past, even if I have some memories of it. This competition is really special, and then it’s an opportunity to go and fight for a title. Our goal is clearly to do everything to get to the final. And for that, we have to start by winning tomorrow’s match. All the clubs that are entering this competition want to win it, that’s obvious.”

Lamine Camara

Next on the agenda was the exceptionally talented Lamine Camara, who continues to excel this campaign in midfield and was deservedly crowned African Young Player of the Year this week.

“We are really happy that he is here. He was elected best young African player for the second year in a row. It is great for him as well as for us! It shows that we work well with him,” Hutter told the media.

© AS Monaco

“He’s an example of players in French football that we want to bring to the highest level. Overall, we are very satisfied with Lamine’s progress, even if he can obviously improve in different areas. Which is not easy when you play three competitions, because you don’t have much time to work.”

Ready to rumble

Well aware they need to respect their opponents and not underestimate them in this tricky cup encounter, expect Hutter’s Les Monegasques to be up for the challenge to secure the victory they crave to finish 2024 in fine style.