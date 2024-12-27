Prince Albert II reflects on 2024 in Riviera Radio interview

Prince Albert II shared his insights on the Principality's milestones, challenges, and aspirations for the future – Picture courtesy of The palace of Monaco

In an interview with Riviera Radio earlier this month, Prince Albert II looked back on the key moments of 2024 in Monaco and beyond.

In his opening comments, the Sovereign expressed concern about ongoing geopolitical tensions, describing a “heavy atmosphere” abroad despite a stable and prosperous year in Monaco.

“I can feel when I travel that there is a tension out there, and that people are genuinely very anxious and very worried. We really have to try to turn that anxiety and that tension into something positive and we have to keep that hope of peace moving forward,” he said.

Environmental projects at home and abroad

Closer to home, the Prince highlighted the “absolutely spectacular” inauguration of the Mareterra eco-district. The project, which was completed six months ahead of schedule, was described by the Sovereign as a “great accomplishment” that expanded Monaco’s footprint by 3% and in an environmentally sensitive manner.

“We have to move towards a more sustainable world and if Monaco can serve as a laboratory for these new innovative solutions, we’re very happy to do so and we’re very happy to share that experience,” he said.

Prince Albert II also outlined other successes in environmental and conservation projects. In November, he attended the launch of the Vendée Globe Foundation and its eponymous round-the-world sailing race – known as ‘the Everest of sailing’ – during which ocean temperature, salinity and pollution levels are measured.

On a related note, the Sovereign spoke about the Prince Albert II Foundation’s involvement in National Geographic’s Pristine Seas programme in the Solomon Islands, highlighting the importance of preserving coral reefs worldwide. He also shared his enthusiasm upon becoming the first person in Europe to test-drive the all-electric Tesla Cybertruck — as well as trying-out an Extreme H hydrogen supercar — as part of Monaco’s commitment to clean transport.

Key successes and anniversaries in Monaco

The Sovereign expressed his delight in the many achievements of Monegasque figures in 2024, including Charles Leclerc’s historic Monaco Grand Prix victory, which he described as an “incredible moment of joy and pride” before sharing memories of Leclerc’s early victories and career progression.

In light of the 40th anniversary of the Princess Grace Foundation-USA and the Princess Grace Irish Library, the Prince reflected on the year’s “very moving, very emotional” special commemorative events dedicated to his late mother’s legacy. He also remarked on a new partnership agreement between the Princess Charlene Foundation and UNICEF, which he described as “absolutely key to developing the Foundation even further.”

A family affair

In a busy year of engagements, Prince Albert II also made time for his family. The Princely twins took part in many events and celebrated their 10th birthday in December. “We don’t have quantity, but we have quality time and I think that’s very important,” the Sovereign said.

On the twins growing up, he added: “I think they’re becoming more aware of their role and what will be expected of them, and it’s done in small instalments, rather than overburdening them and we’re trying to protect them from too much media attention.”

A hopeful message

Reiterating his opening comments on geopolitical tensions, Prince Albert II signed off his interview with a message of hope for a more peaceful 2025:

“Let’s use this holiday season as a signal of hope. We must all come together and pray that we will be moving toward a more peaceful and more harmonious world around us, and so I wish everybody a holiday season filled with hope, love and friendship for all of us.”