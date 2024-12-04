Monaco's Best
Photos

Prince Albert II tests hydrogen-powered racing car

By Estelle Imbert
Published on 4 December 2024
1 minute read
Monaco Hydrogen Forum Prince Albert II
The Prince drove a single-seater in the Principality, powered by a hydrogen engine © Michael Alesi, Axel Bastello, Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace
The ‘Pioneer 25’ is a hydrogen-powered racing car, developed by Extreme H.

Prince Albert II launched the third Monaco Hydrogen Forum at the Hôtel Hermitage on Tuesday 3 December by taking the wheel of the ‘Pioneer 25’, a hydrogen-powered racing car developed by Extreme H.

After a training session with British driver Catie Munnings, the Sovereign drove the zero-emission prototype through the streets of the Principality, from the Place du Palais to the Monte-Carlo district.

Prince Albert II: ‘Doing what is right for the planet is also what is right for investors’

Technological innovation designed for motor racing

The ‘Pioneer 25’, equipped with a 75 kW hydrogen fuel cell, delivers impressive performance, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. The vehicle represents a major step forward in sustainable motor racing.

The Prince seized the opportunity to restate his commitment to renewable energies: “Hydrogen represents an essential route to a sustainable future, providing concrete solutions for reducing emissions in many sectors.”

Extreme H, scheduled for 2025, will be the very first world motor sport championship to run solely on hydrogen. The event marks the start of a new generation of competitions, combining performance and care for the environment.

