Prince Albert II tests hydrogen-powered racing car

The Prince drove a single-seater in the Principality, powered by a hydrogen engine © Michael Alesi, Axel Bastello, Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

The ‘Pioneer 25’ is a hydrogen-powered racing car, developed by Extreme H.

Prince Albert II launched the third Monaco Hydrogen Forum at the Hôtel Hermitage on Tuesday 3 December by taking the wheel of the ‘Pioneer 25’, a hydrogen-powered racing car developed by Extreme H.

© Michael Alesi, Axel Bastello, Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

After a training session with British driver Catie Munnings, the Sovereign drove the zero-emission prototype through the streets of the Principality, from the Place du Palais to the Monte-Carlo district.

Prince Albert II donned his racing suit © Michael Alesi, Axel Bastello, Frédéric Nebinger / Prince”s Palace

Technological innovation designed for motor racing

The ‘Pioneer 25’, equipped with a 75 kW hydrogen fuel cell, delivers impressive performance, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. The vehicle represents a major step forward in sustainable motor racing.

The Prince seized the opportunity to restate his commitment to renewable energies: “Hydrogen represents an essential route to a sustainable future, providing concrete solutions for reducing emissions in many sectors.”

The drive gave the Sovereign the opportunity to test the remarkable performance of this racing vehicle © Michael Alesi, Axel Bastello, Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

Extreme H, scheduled for 2025, will be the very first world motor sport championship to run solely on hydrogen. The event marks the start of a new generation of competitions, combining performance and care for the environment.

© Michael Alesi, Axel Bastello, Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

