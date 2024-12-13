Princess Charlene attends Christmas Tree Auction in support of Action Innocence

The Monegasque NGO fights to protect children on the Internet © Communication department / Manuel Vitali

The Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo once again hosted the annual Christmas tree sale.

As every year, Princess Charlene graced the event with her presence. She supported the Christmas Tree Auction at the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo on Wednesday 11 December. Organised in aid of the charity AIMC – Action Innocence Monaco, the remarkable sum of €122,000 was raised on the night.

The money will enable Action Innocence to continue to inform and raise awareness among children, parents and the general public about the dangers of the Internet.

This year, children from the International School of Monaco performed a number of Christmas carols.

The NGO, which was set up in Monaco in 2002 under the patronage of Princess Charlene, carries out prevention initiatives in schools, develops tools for safer online use and works with policy-makers to meet the challenges of digital technology.

