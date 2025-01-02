Charles Leclerc on well-deserved holiday in Mexico

The Monegasque has been spending some time in Mexico, far from the hustle and bustle of the Formula 1 circuits.

After a fabulous 2024 season, including three Grand Prix victories, Charles Leclerc is now making the most of the off-season to ‘refuel’. The Ferrari driver has published a few snapshots of his holiday on social media.

Advertising

© Charles Leclerc

© Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc is enjoying a break in the Mexican sunshine, surrounded by family and friends. The Monegasque driver has spent time with his family, including his partner Alexandra Saint Mleux and his brothers Arthur Leclerc and Lorenzo Tolotta-Leclerc,

The programme includes walks on the beach, a round of golf on an immaculate green and dinner at sunset. The group seems to be making the most of this break away from the Principality.

Brothers Charles and Arthur Leclerc make Formula 1 history

© Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux didn’t forget to bring along little Léo, the long-haired dachshund they adopted in April.

© Charles Leclerc

The Monegasque will be back behind the Ferrari wheel for the 2025 season, which kicks off on March 16 in Melbourne, Australia. This year promises to be an exciting one for the Italian stable, with the much-anticipated arrival of Lewis Hamilton.

After a difficult season in 2024, the seven-time world champion left Mercedes to take on a new challenge with the Scuderia. The 39-year-old is hoping to win an eighth world title.

© Charles Leclerc

© Charles Leclerc

© Charles Leclerc

© Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc becomes the new Bang & Olufsen ambassador