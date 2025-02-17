Illusion Nice, a fun, interactive museum

On Thursday 13 February, Monaco Tribune's editorial team tried out the Illusion Nice museum, which opened in October 2024 ©Monaco Tribune

A brand-new illusions museum has been (deliberately) confusing patrons since it opened on 1 October 2024 in the heart of Nice, just a stone’s throw from Place Masséna.

In its 400 m² premises spread over two floors, Illusion Nice provides a unique immersive experience with some forty optical illusions that defy logic. There’s an upside-down living room, for example, and you can find yourself unexpectedly ‘shrunk’.

You realise this is no ordinary museum the minute you arrive. Guides will help you take the perfect photos of the different sets, helping you to get into position to grab some original souvenir pictures.

The experience is designed so that everyone can play an active part, alone or in a group. The tour, which lasts a maximum of 1 hour 45 minutes, invites you to rethink your perception of reality through exclusive optical illusions.

We went on Thursday 13 February, and were struck by the long queues, proving just how popular it is with the public. Adriano Pagliarella, the museum’s director, agreed to answer our questions.

What made you want to create an illusions museum in Nice?

Adriano Pagliarella: Nice is our fourth museum after Brussels, Antwerp and Dubai. Nice was a priority for us in France, because of its dynamic tourist industry and its population. The fact there were no existing illusion museums in Nice was also a factor in our decision.

What feedback have you received from visitors so far?

Very positive indeed! We sense that the people of Nice and tourists felt it was something that the city was lacking. The best reviews are the smiles on visitors’ faces as they leave the museum! People also like the museum’s location. They often tell us that it’s great to have set up a fun, interactive activity that’s really designed for all ages in rue Massena, which is mostly restaurants and clothes shops!

They enjoy playing an active part in the visit. In the photo areas, they really throw themselves into it, and their creativity makes for some exceptional photos!

What are your plans or prospects for the museum?

Some of the illusions will change, but at no particular pace. What really changes the experience is the group you’re with. Some people come along with their partner, others with their family, work colleagues or for a birthday.

Some visitors have already come four or five times with different groups! In their review, they say they feel like they’re discovering the museum every time.

Practical details

Address: 5 place Masséna, Nice

Open all week: Monday to Thursday, 10 am to 6 pm.

Friday to Sunday, 9 am to 8 pm.

Admission: €15 for adults; €12 for children aged 7 to 17; free for children under 7. Avoid the queues by booking in advance. Tickets must be purchased on site (cash or card).

More details

