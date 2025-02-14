Ventimiglia’s future international school in 5 questions

Subject to approval by the municipal council, the international school should welcome its first students, aged between 3 and 18, in September 2026 - © Marina Development Corporation

A recent site visit by all the interested parties provided a status update on the ambitious Borgo del Forte educational campus project.

The international school is in turn part of Dutch businessman and Monegasque resident Robert Thielen’s plans to revitalise Monaco’s Italian neighbour, Ventimiglia, and the wider Liguria region.

Where will it be?

The Campus will be developed on the site of the former Campasso railway station, as an integral part of Marina di Ventimiglia, a major urban regeneration project for the westernmost Ligurian town.

What will it include?

The campus project will redevelop and occupy over 40,000 m2 of land, with a significant multifunctional complex for education, sports, and leisure. A new school building will have a capacity of approximately 700 pupils aged 4 to 18. An urban park will surround the school and include a sports complex, with an indoor swimming pool that will be open to the public year-round, a fully equipped gym, changing rooms, and services. A large green space on the north side of the Campus will be able to host outdoor events.

The former Campasso guest quarters will be renovated and converted into accommodation for around 100 boarders. The former railway depot will be restored to host a large lecture hall-conference room, offices, and teaching laboratories, as well as space for exhibitions and fairs. The third existing building will house reception services, offices and a cafeteria.

Who’s behind it?

Blenheim Schools, the international division of Chatsworth Schools, is in charge of the educational side. The award-winning education provider will managed the activities of the entire Campus and facilitation integration between the school and the local community, in agreement with Ventimiglia’s municipality.

The project is being developed through BDF, a closed real estate fund that is managed by Namira SGR with specialised support from Robert Thielen’s Marina Development Corporation in an advisory capacity.

What stage is it at now?

The scoping phase and strategic environmental assessment are complete.

Particular attention will be paid to environmental aspects during development. Nature will be reintroduced to degraded areas, restoring and enhancing ecological corridors in line with the regional Natura 2000 network. Authorisation has been granted for the environmental remediation activities, due to begin in a few weeks’ time.

When is it due?

“The international school at the Borgo del Forte Campus will open to its first pupils in September 2026,” according to Chatsworth Schools’ website.

Marina Development Corporation, a key player in Ventimiglia’s rebirth