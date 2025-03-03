Monaco Grand Prix: installation work begins

As every year, the month of March means ‘lights out’ for putting the infrastructure in place for the different Grands Prix that will take place in the streets of Monaco in May.

Slowly but surely, Spring is on its way in the Principality. And in Monaco, Spring is Grand Prix season every year! Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 May will see the Monaco E-Prix, and from Thursday 22 to Sunday 25 May the 82nd Formula 1 TAG Heuer Monaco Grand Prix.

Setting up the urban track requires specific measures to ensure that the races run smoothly and that everyone is safe.

The traditional road resurfacing campaign already started up at the end of February, and a number of infrastructures to do with safety, television coverage, advertising and public access will now begin to appear on Monaco’s roads.

‘En route’ to Grand Prix: annual roadworks have begun

A strict schedule

Preparatory work and road alterations will gradually begin in different parts ofthe Principality:

Work will begin in the Port Hercule area from Monday 3 March.

From Tuesday 25 March, it will be Monte-Carlo’s turn.

Temporary traffic measures will be required, including diversions, one-way traffic and parking restrictions. To ensure pedestrian safety, the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) will set up secure passageways, with stewards directing the flow in any potentially risky areas.

All temporary facilities should be completely dismantled by Sunday 22 June.

