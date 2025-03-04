Takumi Minamino signs AS Monaco contract extension

AS Monaco has excitingly confirmed the extension of Takumi Minamino’s contract for one more season. The 30-year-old star will remain with the club until June 2027.

Having joined Monaco in the summer of 2022 from Liverpool, the Japanese attacking midfielder has featured in 89 matches, scoring 16 goals and providing 15 assists.

Relishing playing under the tutelage of Adi Hutter, who he previously worked with at Red Ball Salzburg back in the 2014/2025 campaign, this deal makes perfect sense for all, as the classy Minamino has firmly established himself as an integral member of the squad.

A real game-changer in the final third due to his dribbling wizardry, creative passing and intelligent movement, that features some crafty rotations with his fellow attackers, he’s proven what an asset he is for Les Monegasques.

A key contributor on the defensive side too, where his aggressive pressing, diligently tracking of opponents and snap in the challenge are vital, this adds to his value.

Fast, technical and a proven performer at both international and club level, the versatile and adaptable Minamino crucially gives Hutter plenty of tactical flexibility as to how best to deploy him.

Given his tremendous experience and knowledge, his presence is also extremely important in helping ASM’s many talented youngsters, such as Maghnes Akliouche and Elisse Ben Seghir, in their quest to fulfill their immense potential.

Such a massive positive to tie down Minamino for the foreseeable future, he’ll now be eager to celebrate this piece of news by enjoying a superb finish to the crusade, which Monaco hope to end by securing Champions League qualification.