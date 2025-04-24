Formula E invests €25,000 in Monegasque menstrual revolution

The 100% electric championship is supporting the Monarègles project in its quest to make Monaco the first country in the world to guarantee menstrual equality.

In the run-up to the Monaco E-Prix on 3 and 4 May 2025, Formula E is demonstrating that its commitment extends well beyond the racetrack by donating €25,000 to the SheCanHeCan non-profit via its Better Futures Fund.

A donation to help tackle taboos

The significant contribution will be used to support “Monarègles”, an ambitious project launched in 2022 that strives to ensure that periods are never an obstacle to education, work or everyday life. Despite Monaco’s wealthy image, many workers and students still encounter difficulties accessing sanitary protection and information on the sensitive subject.

Thanks to this funding, SheCanHeCan will be able to considerably expand its impact: wider availability of organic sanitary towels in public places, development of educational programmes, and installation of sustainable dispensers. Over 400 young people will benefit directly from these initiatives, while a further 1,000 people will be reached by the awareness campaigns.

Concrete actions during the E-prix

A number of initiatives will be put in place during the race week: a career talk led by Vibeke Thomsen, founder of SheCanHeCan, as part of the FIA Girls On Track programme; a special “Driving Change for Gender Equality” event organised in the Prince’s Automobile Collection premises; and the supply of free biological sanitary protection in the E-Prix restrooms.

Committed to equality in motor sport

“In Formula E, sustainability is about more than the environment: it’s also about building fairer and more inclusive societies,” says Julia Pallé, VP Sustainability with Formula E. The partnership is part of a broader strategy to promote diversity and equality in motorsport, with initiatives such as FIA Girls On Track and the return of the all-female test planned for Season 12.

Vibeke Thomsen stresses the transformative ambition of the collaboration: “Through Formula E, we aspire to make Monaco the first egalitarian country in terms of menstruation, providing a more inclusive environment for all.”

Having already impacted over 13,500 people around the world, the Better Futures Fund continues to drive sustainable human progress in each of the championship’s host cities.