Generation Daghe: AS Monaco inspires the next generation with a lively Open Training session

In an electric atmosphere full of children’s laughter and footballing fervour, over 300 supporters enjoyed an unforgettable experience on Tuesday 15 April at the AS Monaco Performance Centre, as idols and admirers mingled.

On Tuesday 15 April, the La Turbie Performance Centre felt something like heaven for fans of the Prinicipality’s Club. From 1.30 pm onwards, families and young enthusiasts converged on the ‘temple’ of sporting excellence on the hillside, and the excitement was palpable. Over 300 people attended the event, which is now a fixture in the club’s calendar, during the school holidays.

“It’s lovely to see so many children with their parents at a training session!” said Breel Embolo, visibly moved by the visitors’ enthusiasm. “Our aim is to make them happy, like we did on Saturday when we won against Marseille. So now we’re filling our tanks here with all this energy, so we can do it again this weekend.”

Party and practice: a full schedule

Even before the professional players arrived, there was already a festive atmosphere. The Kids Tour, with its fun activities – a giant target, table football and appearances by the mascot Bouba – meant the young supporters could have fun as they waited. The temporary setup turned the area around the pitch into a veritable amusement park decked out in red and white.

At exactly 2.30 pm, the long-awaited moment arrived. An explosion of cheers greeted the players as they took to the pitch, each name chanted enthusiastically during the traditional lap of the pitch. The experienced midfielder Denis Zakaria said with feeling: “I experienced this myself when I was a kid, in fact I have photos with Philippe Senders in particular at a Servette Genève training session. I was really happy at the time and I still remember it today, so yes, these are special moments that last a lifetime!”

Eyes filled with wonder

The training session, far from being a mere formality, was full of intensity and effort. The accuracy drills were accompanied by an enthusiastic “Olé” for every goal scored, creating an atmosphere similar to an official match. The different phases of the session followed by a match gave the spectators an opportunity to observe at close quarters the technical skills and communication between the players, particularly Folarin Balogun, who scored a remarkable double for the green team.

Unforgettable memories

The highlight of the special day was without a doubt the autograph session. Shirts, posters, scarves – items suddenly became precious once they’d been signed by a Monegasque star. The queue grew longer as selfies were taken in a relaxed atmosphere where time seemed to stand still.

“I think events like this are necessary,” said coach Adi Hütter. “The fans are always behind us and it’s important to be able to get closer to them! The many children and families had a magical time.”

One sentence perfectly summed up the magic of the afternoon: “Maghnes, you’re the best player in Monaco… in the world, even!” young Naïm told Maghnes Akliouche, a midfielder trained at the Academy. Out of the mouths of babes… these words illustrate the pure passion that football generates and the importance of links between a club and its community.

Spurred on by the time spent with their supporters, the Red and Whites will be all the more motivated going into their next challenge against Strasbourg this Saturday (7pm) at the Stade Louis-II. The message is clear for Monaco fans: “Daghe Munegu” which they will doubtless cry from the stands as the adventure together continues.

