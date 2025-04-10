Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: In pictures – Matteo Berrettini, Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev, three Monegasque residents

A must-attend date on the clay-court calendar, the prestigious Monegasque tournament attracts the world’s greatest tennis stars every year. Among them are several leading figures on the ATP circuit who have chosen to make the Principality their home. Our camera caught three of them.

They’re practically at home as they step out on to the clay courts of the Monte-Carlo Country Club. Novak Djokovic, Stéfanos Tsitsipás, Matteo Berrettini, Grigor Dimitrov, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev are among the tournament’s headliners… and they all have something else in common: they all live in Monaco. We ‘zoom in’ on three of the champions, who shine as much on the courts as they do in the streets of the Principality.

© Yaro Monaco Photographer

Matteo Berrettini

Day 4 : M. Berrettini – ITA / A. Zverev – GER: Berrettini wins 2-6 6-3 7-5

© Yaro Monaco Photographer

Grigor Dimitrov

Day 4 : G. Dimitrov – BUL / N. Jarry – CHI: Dimitrov wins 6-3 6-4.

© Yaro Monaco Photographer

Alexander Zverev

© Yaro Monaco Photographer

