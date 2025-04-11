TAXI MONACO: catch a cab in a couple of clicks

A press conference was held in the Grande Salle of the Ministry of State on Tuesday 8 April to present the TAXI MONACO application © Monaco Tribune

On Tuesday 8 April 2025, the Principality officially launched the TAXI MONACO mobile application, in anticipation of the summer season and key upcoming events.

The aim of this new digital solution is to modernise the local taxi service and provide a smoother user experience.

Developed by Monegasque company Skyline, which specialises in taxi fleet management, the application was designed at the Monaco Boost business incubator. It works with the existing system with the registered trademark TAXI MONACO and its logo, which identify the public service provided by Taxis de Monaco.

“As a Finance Minister, it’s great to see an application being set up that represents real progress, and it’s particularly great when the application is developed by a Monegasque company that comes directly from Monaco Boost,” said Pierre-André Chiappori, Minister of Finance and the Economy.

In parallel, the recently launched www.taximonaco.mc website provides an interface for accessing the network’s different services, including a fare calculator.

Simplifying fare management

The new application is part of the government’s Extended Monaco programme, geared towards the Principality’s digital transformation.

It allows you to order and book taxis in real time, geolocate the driver, communicate directly with him or her and pay via the application. It is available in French, English and Italian on the App Store and Google Play.

“We hope to provide the best possible service to our customers and attract new users. We are convinced the initiative will be a real turning point in our profession”, said Marc Brezzo, President of the Association des Exploitants des Taxis Indépendants de Monaco (A.E.T.I.M.) “Through the application, you can book in a few clicks, follow the driver in real time, communicate with him, pay with the application, get a receipt and leave feedback to improve the system.” He points out that the majority of taxis will use the app. Two-thirds of them have accepted its integrated methods of payment.

“The mission of the TAXI MONACO app is to improve the user interface with a number of general and new features,” explained Skyline. These include a parent/child pairing feature, for sharing bankcards, tracking movements and setting up parental controls. Another ‘twinning’ arrangement enables Monegasque companies to add employees to a shared business account, with centralised payment management.

Monaco’s annual taxi fleet currently boasts 95 vehicles. An additional 28 vehicles have been added since 1 April 2025 to keep pace with the increase in demand. “It is important to note that this app is an extra booking method, but it will not be able to solve current service limitations during busy periods or congestion. Next year, we can always increase the number of seasonal taxis, if we see that demand is high,” added Marc Brezzo.

