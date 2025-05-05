721 ‘family trees’ planted to celebrate 2024 births

Monaco Town Council has undertaken to plant a tree for every birth that takes place in Monaco © Mairie de Monaco

On Tuesday 30 April, Monaco Town Council organised the 16th edition of its “A birth = a tree” operation.

The ceremony took place in the Parc Princesse Antoinette. Mayor Georges Marsan, Marjorie Crovetto, Deputy Mayor in charge of the Environment and Sustainable Development, Jacques Pastor, Deputy Mayor, Nada Lorenzi, local councillor, were in attendance, along with municipal employees and their families who had a child in 2024. A tree was planted for each of them.

Started in 2008 by Monaco Town Council under the patronage of Prince Albert II, the operation associates the planting of a tree with each birth in the Principality, as part of the global “Plant for the Planet” campaign, whose target is to plant a trillion trees around the world.

In Monaco, the operation is carried out in partnership with the Office National des Forêts (National Forestry Commission – ONF) and is part of a drive to preserve natural heritage and replenish forests.

Georges Marsan © Mairie de Monaco

Over 700 trees planted

This year, 721 trees have been planted, representing the number of babies born in Monaco in 2024. Most were planted in the state-owned Pali forest, located near Monaco. Since the operation was launched, almost 15,000 trees have been planted.

Since 2020, the operation has also been part of the “Ilot d’Avenir” programme, an environmental project developed by the Town Council to introduce species that are more resilient to the effects of climate change into forested areas. The aim of the programme is to provide a sustainable reforestation model that can be applied to other regions around the Mediterranean.

High school pupils bring ideas for greener Monaco to National Council