High school pupils bring ideas for greener Monaco to National Council

In a publicly available report, the three high school students put forward a number of ideas for a more sustainable Principality.

Young people are having their say! On 23 July, three high school pupils presented their work and ideas for improvements to the elected members of Monaco’s National Council of Monaco, for a “More sustainable Principality”. Through this initiative, the National Council is again showing its commitment to giving a voice to young people and their innovative ideas for the future of the Principality.

The proposals put forward by Tara Eastwood, Lola Palmaro and Alyssa Rinaldi, the result of several months of intensive work under the supervision of Mathilde Le Clerc, Chair of the Committee on Education, Youth and Sport, were of interest to the elected members, because of their relevance and feasibility. Here is an overview of the key ideas that emerged from their work:

1. Reduce transport-related carbon footprint:

The young students stressed the importance of improving the infrastructure for soft mobility. Their proposals include the creation of continuous cycle paths and the installation of new charging points for electric vehicles.

They also suggested the development of more ‘environment days’ with free buses, more frequent night buses to encourage use, and mandatory helmets for two-wheelers.

2. Improve waste management:

With the circular economy in mind, Tara, Lola and Alyssa put forward a series of measures to encourage waste sorting at source and to reduce the volume of non-recycled waste. Their plan includes additional sorting stations in buildings and schools that do not sort their waste, in order to raise awareness among young people of its importance.

They also suggest organising garage sales or clearance sales on a more regular basis, to give clothes and objects a second life. In addition, they would like to see a ban on single-use “Puffs” to protect both the environment and young people’s health.

3. Improve the living environment:

The three pupils would like the Principality to create large areas of shade by encouraging the planting of trees and shrubs throughout the city, to help cool the air, for the population’s well-being.

To tackle noise pollution, Lola, Alyssa and Tara came up with the idea of restricting lorry and machinery traffic and times, by creating unloading and delivery zones on the outskirts of the town, and tightening up regulations on night-time construction work, with a reduction in the number of exemptions.

“An incredible experience”

At the end of the complex exercise, the three students expressed their gratitude for the exceptional opportunity, and urged all young people to get involved in the project and put their ideas forward.

“It was an incredible experience to be able to speak in the Chamber, and to be able to present our project to elected representatives and to our parents. Rehearsing taught me a lot, gave me self-confidence and helped me dare to speak in front of the camera, which will help me not only with my studies but also with my exams,” said Lola Palmaro.

Tara Eastwood said, “I loved speaking in front of the elected officials and explaining my project. I found it a very rewarding experience.”

“It was great!” said Alyssa Rinaldi, adding “you learn a lot of stuff during the sessions. We have incredible teaching staff. We feel like we’re making a difference, getting our ideas heard.”

The young women are keen to encourage other young people to get involved in similar initiatives. "To young people who are unsure whether to take part, I'd say go for it," says Lola Palmaro. Tara Eastwood adds: "It's a unique opportunity to be able to take part in Monegasque life."

You can read their report in full here.