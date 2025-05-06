Charlotte Casiraghi inaugurates new police station at Jardin Exotique

The Principality has inaugurated its 14ᵉ police station, located on the 1st floor of the Salines car park, at the Jardin Exotique.

On 30 April, the new Jardin Exotique police station was inaugurated with Charlotte Casiraghi, Patron of the Police Department, and a number of Monegasque dignitaries in attendance. They included Lionel Beffre, Minister of the Interior, Eric Arella, Controller in charge of the Public Safety Directorate, and Patrice Cellario, former Minister of the Interior.

The new station is part of a drive to bolster the Monegasque police’s presence at the Principality’s borders. It comes in addition to the system already in place in the Saint-Roman district to the east, adding a strategic point in the western sector of Monaco. Eric Arella explained that the aim of the new premises is to improve security coverage across the entire country.

After Eric Arella spoke, Abbé Julien Gollino blessed the premises, then Charlotte Casiraghi unveiled the inaugural plaque. In doing so, the Police Department continues a Princely tradition of supporting the forces of law and order, a strong bond that has been maintained for several generations.

The new 125 m² station includes a reception area, offices, a rest area, equipment rooms and two cells. This brings the number of police stations in Monaco to 14, reinforcing local security throughout the Principality.

