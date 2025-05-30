From Monaco to the Hamptons: Flavio Briatore exports Italian lifestyle to American coast

Monegasque resident Flavio Briatore’s glamorous pizzeria chain is set to woo New York’s elite with the opening of a second American restaurant in the prestigious Hamptons.

After conquering SoHo, Crazy Pizza has set up shop in East Hampton, at 47 Montauk Highway, on the former Bamboo site. According to Bloomberg, this 22nd restaurant worldwide will open at the beginning of June, a new chapter in the international expansion of the brand that was created in 2019.

“Crazy Pizza isn’t a pizzeria, it’s an experience,” states Flavio Briatore, the Italian entrepreneur and Formula 1 legend, in WWD Magazine. The approach translates into a show of acrobatic pizza makers twirling their dough to DJ sets, in a retro glam decor with red lacquered woodwork.

A prestigious clientele, already won over

Project investor Heidi Klum, who attended the New York opening night with her daughter Leni, was quick to declare in WWD : “Not that I’m biased, but Crazy Pizza has the best pizza in New York.”

The new 230-square-metre restaurant will seat 100 guests, with a 10-seat bar serving sparkling cocktails such as the Crazy Spritz with prosecco and grapefruit. Executive Chef Simone Cavalagli will continue to oversee yeast-free thin)-crust creations, topped with luxury ingredients such as homemade ibérico and fresh black truffles.

Now with locations from Monte-Carlo to Saint-Tropez, from London to Riyadh, the Crazy Pizza empire is a perfect illustration of the Italian lifestyle made in Monaco.