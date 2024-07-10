“Crazy Pizza”, Flavio Briatore’s pizzeria opens in Saint-Tropez 

The brand new venue will open at the beginning of July 2024.

Advertising

Another new restaurant for Monegasque resident Flavio Briatore ! After Crazy Pizza restaurants in London, Porto Cevo in Sardinia and soon in Forte dei Marmi in Italy, the chain is now coming to Saint-Tropez.

“This fabulous new restaurant strengthens our special relationship with the sea and our commitment to providing top-quality service in the most glamorous tourist destinations. Crazy Pizza now has restaurants on the Costa Smeralda and the Ligurian Riviera, as well as on the Côte d’Azur, and there will be new special openings this summer in other iconic tourist locations in Italy,” Flavio Briatore said in a press release.

A luxury setting, pizza and entertainment

The second establishment on the Côte d’Azur, after the one that opened in Monte-Carlo in 2020, promises guests a splendid terrace in the immediate vicinity of the port on Place de l’Hôtel de Ville. As well as having a presence in such an iconic location, the Crazy Pizza Saint-Tropez restaurant will have more than 80 seats, a vast outdoor area and a bar area dedicated to cocktails and aperitifs.

On the menu, you’ll find the famous yeast-free pizzas, with their thin crust and ultra-fresh ingredients, as well as pasta and salads. Not forgetting carefully selected wines and gourmet desserts.

But the stars of the show are undoubtedly the pizza makers, who will be twirling their dough in the air along to perfectly chosen music. It’s the perfect way to showcase the age-old skills that epitomise Italian culinary art.

A free gourmet menu for dogs at Crazy Pizza!