Monaco E-Prix 2025: Stunning Princess Charlene and Pierre Casiraghi celebrate winners on historic weekend

To mark the competition’s 10th anniversary in the Principality, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship held not one but two races on the legendary Monaco circuit over the same weekend. Pierre Casiraghi was present from the starting grid to the podium on Saturday, with Princess Charlene taking over on Sunday.

In cloudy and sometimes rainy conditions in the Principality from Saturday onwards, Britain’s Oliver Rowland (Nissan) won the first race of the weekend, his third victory in six rounds since the start of the 2024/25 season. Starting behind Taylor Barnard (NEOM McLaren) on pole, Rowland made brilliant use of the Pit Boost to take the lead on lap 13.

Nyck de Vries (Mahindra Racing) briefly took the lead towards the end of the race, but the Nissan driver made the most of his final Attack Mode to take the win by two seconds. The victory comforts his position as championship leader with 94 points, some 34 points clear of his closest rival, Pascal Wehrlein.

Also on the podium on the first day were Nyck de Vries (Mahindra Racing) and Jake Dennis (Andretti). The three received their prizes from Princess Caroline’s son, Pierre Casiraghi.

Buemi back to winning ways as Princess Charlene looks on

The second race of the weekend saw Swiss driver Sébastien Buemi (Envision Racing) create a real upset, winning from eighth on the grid. On a slippery track due to light rain,, the former Formula E champion (season 2) claimed his third victory in the Principality, ending a run of 78 races without a win, the last of which was in New York in 2019.

Jean-Éric Vergne, a solid leader for much of the race, finally lost that position after Oliver Rowland overtook him in the chicane on lap 21. Buemi seized the opportunity to take the lead, ahead of Rowland (Nissan) and Nick Cassidy (Jaguar TCS Racing).

The win, rewarded by Princess Charlene on the podium, enabled the Envision team to move up from last place in the team rankings to ninth. © Andrew Ferraro/LAT Images © Simon Galloway/LAT Images for Formula E © Eric Mathon / Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace © Eric Mathon / Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace © Simon Galloway/LAT Images for Formula E © Communication Department / Manuel Vitali © Simon Galloway/LAT Images for Formula E © Eric Mathon / Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

Oliver Rowland receives “Prince Albert II of Monaco” trophy from Princess Charlène

To round off a wonderful weekend, Princess Charlene attended the official competition gala at the Hôtel de Paris. The highlight of the evening was when the Sovereign’s wife presented the brand new “H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco” trophy to British driver Oliver Rowland, for having scored the highest points total over the two days of racing. It was a well-deserved distinction for the Nissan driver, and confirms his current domination of the Formula E championship.