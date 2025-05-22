Monaco’s best clubs and parties during 2025 Grand Prix

When the race car wheels stop spinning, its time for the turntables to take over! The Principality’s clubs and nightspots will be putting on a special programme throughout the Grand Prix. Here’s our selection of the best places to dance and party after the race.

Sunset

Casa Sunset has been a favourite meeting place for Monegasques and the international jet-set since 2013, and this year it’s open until 3 am. It turns the beach at the Méridien into a dancefloor, with internationally renowned artists such as PAWSA, Parallelle, Mattéo Diop, Salomé Le Chat and Honey Dijon. A shuttle bus can be booked in advance, and access is also possible by tender.

Where: Méridien Beach Plaza, 22 avenue Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco

When: midnight to 3am.

Sunset Monaco: a music festival at the Grand Prix

Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo

The famous club has lined up an exceptional roster of international DJs:

22 May: Argy and Alec Monopoly

23 May: Mochakk and DJ Tennis

24 May: Carlita and Blondish

25 May: Marco Carola and Anotr

Where: 26 avenue Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco

When: 11.30 pm ’til dawn.

Reservations: T. +377 98 06 70 68

© Monte-Carlo SBM

Buddha-Bar Monte-Carlo

DJs Papa and Ollie, along with singer Mila Rose, will be providing the sounds from 23 to 26 May, with a special performance by Toma Djembé on 24 May.

Where: Place du Casino, 98000 Monaco

When: 6 pm to 2 am.

Information: +377 98 06 19 19

Amazónico Monte-Carlo

After Race Party on 25 May from 4pm to 8pm with DJ Arkadyan.

Address: Place du Casino, 98000 Monaco

Reservations: +377 98 06 14 14

Selva Monte-Carlo

A newcomer to the Monegasque nightlife scene since 1 May, Selva is part of the Café de Paris complex. The club will feature:

22 May: Ramyen

23 May: Themba, Grossomodo, Deron

24 May: DJ Hugel

25 May: Selva X Gospël with Adam Ten, Sona, Monobase and Zinger

Where: Place du Casino, 98000 Monaco

When: Midnight to 5 am (last reservation at 3 am)

Reservations: +377 98 06 14 14

© MCSBM

Coya Monte-Carlo

Open from 7 pm to 2 am with Live Entertainment and DJ sets throughout the Grand Prix.

Where: 26 avenue Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco

Information: +377 98 06 20 20

Lilly’s Club

A special XXL programme during the Grand Prix.

22 May: Rampa

23 May: Solomun

24 May: Travis Scott

25 May: Black Coffee

Where: Le Métropole Shopping Centre, 17 avenue des Spélugues, 98000 Monaco

When: 10 pm to 5 am

La Rascasse

DJ sets every evening from 8pm and Live Music with Chris Young on Friday.

Opening times during the Grand Prix:

Thursday 22 May: 7.30 pm -3 am

Friday 23 May: 9 pm – 3 am

Saturday 24 May: 7.30 pm-3 am

Sunday 25 May: 8.30 pm-3 am

Where: 1 quai Antoine Ier, 98000 Monaco

Information: +377 98 06 16 16

Blue Gin

Live DJ Nicolas Saad from 22 to 25 May on this terrace with a Mediterranean view.

Where: Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, 40 avenue Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco

When: From 6.30 pm to 1.30 am

Information: +377 98 06 03 60

© Monte-Carlo SBM

MK Club Monaco

A cozy and elegant setting in the Fairmont hotel.

Where: Fairmont Monte Carlo, 12 avenue des Spélugues, 98000 Monaco

When: 11 pm to 5 am

Twiga Monte-Carlo

A chic club with a festive, international feel.

Where: Grimaldi Forum, 10 avenue Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco

When: Dinner from 8 pm, club from 11.30 pm ’til dawn

