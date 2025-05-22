Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Advertising »
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
Events

Monaco’s best clubs and parties during 2025 Grand Prix

By Benjamin Godart
Published on 22 May 2025
3 minutes read
Carlita-night-club-grandprix
Carlita on stage at Sunset 2024 © Anatole Vialard
By Benjamin Godart
- 22 May 2025
3 minutes read

When the race car wheels stop spinning, its time for the turntables to take over! The Principality’s clubs and nightspots will be putting on a special programme throughout the Grand Prix. Here’s our selection of the best places to dance and party after the race.

Sunset

Casa Sunset has been a favourite meeting place for Monegasques and the international jet-set since 2013, and this year it’s open until 3 am. It turns the beach at the Méridien into a dancefloor, with internationally renowned artists such as PAWSA, Parallelle, Mattéo Diop, Salomé Le Chat and Honey Dijon. A shuttle bus can be booked in advance, and access is also possible by tender.

Where: Méridien Beach Plaza, 22 avenue Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco
When: midnight to 3am.

Sunset Monaco: a music festival at the Grand Prix

Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo

The famous club has lined up an exceptional roster of international DJs:

  • 22 May: Argy and Alec Monopoly
  • 23 May: Mochakk and DJ Tennis
  • 24 May: Carlita and Blondish
  • 25 May: Marco Carola and Anotr

Where: 26 avenue Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco
When: 11.30 pm ’til dawn.
Reservations: T. +377 98 06 70 68

jimmyz-monaco
© Monte-Carlo SBM

Buddha-Bar Monte-Carlo

DJs Papa and Ollie, along with singer Mila Rose, will be providing the sounds from 23 to 26 May, with a special performance by Toma Djembé on 24 May.

Where: Place du Casino, 98000 Monaco
When: 6 pm to 2 am.
Information: +377 98 06 19 19

Amazónico Monte-Carlo

After Race Party on 25 May from 4pm to 8pm with DJ Arkadyan.

Address: Place du Casino, 98000 Monaco
Reservations: +377 98 06 14 14

Selva Monte-Carlo

A newcomer to the Monegasque nightlife scene since 1 May, Selva is part of the Café de Paris complex. The club will feature:

  • 22 May: Ramyen
  • 23 May: Themba, Grossomodo, Deron
  • 24 May: DJ Hugel
  • 25 May: Selva X Gospël with Adam Ten, Sona, Monobase and Zinger

Where: Place du Casino, 98000 Monaco
When:  Midnight to 5 am (last reservation at 3 am)
Reservations: +377 98 06 14 14

© MCSBM

Coya Monte-Carlo

Open from 7 pm to 2 am with Live Entertainment and DJ sets throughout the Grand Prix.

Where: 26 avenue Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco
Information: +377 98 06 20 20

Lilly’s Club

A special XXL programme during the Grand Prix.

  • 22 May: Rampa
  • 23 May: Solomun
  • 24 May: Travis Scott
  • 25 May: Black Coffee

Where: Le Métropole Shopping Centre, 17 avenue des Spélugues, 98000 Monaco
When: 10 pm to 5 am

La Rascasse

DJ sets every evening from 8pm and Live Music with Chris Young on Friday.

Opening times during the Grand Prix:

  • Thursday 22 May: 7.30 pm -3 am
  • Friday 23 May: 9 pm – 3 am
  • Saturday 24 May: 7.30 pm-3 am
  • Sunday 25 May: 8.30 pm-3 am

Where: 1 quai Antoine Ier, 98000 Monaco
Information: +377 98 06 16 16

Where to enjoy Monaco Grand Prix, if not in the stands

Blue Gin

Live DJ Nicolas Saad from 22 to 25 May on this terrace with a Mediterranean view.

Where: Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, 40 avenue Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco
When: From 6.30 pm to 1.30 am
Information: +377 98 06 03 60

blue-gin-monaco
© Monte-Carlo SBM

MK Club Monaco

A cozy and elegant setting in the Fairmont hotel.

Where: Fairmont Monte Carlo, 12 avenue des Spélugues, 98000 Monaco
When: 11 pm to 5 am

Twiga Monte-Carlo

A chic club with a festive, international feel.

Where: Grimaldi Forum, 10 avenue Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco
When: Dinner from 8 pm, club from 11.30 pm ’til dawn

Practical advice

  • Booking is highly recommended for all venues during this particularly busy period
  • Most Monegasque clubs have a smart dress code
  • Shuttles or taxis are the best way to get around because of road closures due to the race track
  • Clubs are usually fully booked, so remember to plan ahead