Monaco’s best clubs and parties during 2025 Grand Prix
When the race car wheels stop spinning, its time for the turntables to take over! The Principality’s clubs and nightspots will be putting on a special programme throughout the Grand Prix. Here’s our selection of the best places to dance and party after the race.
Sunset
Casa Sunset has been a favourite meeting place for Monegasques and the international jet-set since 2013, and this year it’s open until 3 am. It turns the beach at the Méridien into a dancefloor, with internationally renowned artists such as PAWSA, Parallelle, Mattéo Diop, Salomé Le Chat and Honey Dijon. A shuttle bus can be booked in advance, and access is also possible by tender.
Where: Méridien Beach Plaza, 22 avenue Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco
When: midnight to 3am.
Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo
The famous club has lined up an exceptional roster of international DJs:
- 22 May: Argy and Alec Monopoly
- 23 May: Mochakk and DJ Tennis
- 24 May: Carlita and Blondish
- 25 May: Marco Carola and Anotr
Where: 26 avenue Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco
When: 11.30 pm ’til dawn.
Reservations: T. +377 98 06 70 68
Buddha-Bar Monte-Carlo
DJs Papa and Ollie, along with singer Mila Rose, will be providing the sounds from 23 to 26 May, with a special performance by Toma Djembé on 24 May.
Where: Place du Casino, 98000 Monaco
When: 6 pm to 2 am.
Information: +377 98 06 19 19
Amazónico Monte-Carlo
After Race Party on 25 May from 4pm to 8pm with DJ Arkadyan.
Address: Place du Casino, 98000 Monaco
Reservations: +377 98 06 14 14
Selva Monte-Carlo
A newcomer to the Monegasque nightlife scene since 1 May, Selva is part of the Café de Paris complex. The club will feature:
- 22 May: Ramyen
- 23 May: Themba, Grossomodo, Deron
- 24 May: DJ Hugel
- 25 May: Selva X Gospël with Adam Ten, Sona, Monobase and Zinger
Where: Place du Casino, 98000 Monaco
When: Midnight to 5 am (last reservation at 3 am)
Reservations: +377 98 06 14 14
Coya Monte-Carlo
Open from 7 pm to 2 am with Live Entertainment and DJ sets throughout the Grand Prix.
Where: 26 avenue Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco
Information: +377 98 06 20 20
Lilly’s Club
A special XXL programme during the Grand Prix.
- 22 May: Rampa
- 23 May: Solomun
- 24 May: Travis Scott
- 25 May: Black Coffee
Where: Le Métropole Shopping Centre, 17 avenue des Spélugues, 98000 Monaco
When: 10 pm to 5 am
La Rascasse
DJ sets every evening from 8pm and Live Music with Chris Young on Friday.
Opening times during the Grand Prix:
- Thursday 22 May: 7.30 pm -3 am
- Friday 23 May: 9 pm – 3 am
- Saturday 24 May: 7.30 pm-3 am
- Sunday 25 May: 8.30 pm-3 am
Where: 1 quai Antoine Ier, 98000 Monaco
Information: +377 98 06 16 16
Blue Gin
Live DJ Nicolas Saad from 22 to 25 May on this terrace with a Mediterranean view.
Where: Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, 40 avenue Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco
When: From 6.30 pm to 1.30 am
Information: +377 98 06 03 60
MK Club Monaco
A cozy and elegant setting in the Fairmont hotel.
Where: Fairmont Monte Carlo, 12 avenue des Spélugues, 98000 Monaco
When: 11 pm to 5 am
Twiga Monte-Carlo
A chic club with a festive, international feel.
Where: Grimaldi Forum, 10 avenue Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco
When: Dinner from 8 pm, club from 11.30 pm ’til dawn
Practical advice
- Booking is highly recommended for all venues during this particularly busy period
- Most Monegasque clubs have a smart dress code
- Shuttles or taxis are the best way to get around because of road closures due to the race track
- Clubs are usually fully booked, so remember to plan ahead